Camila Cabello Could Win an Oscar Because of a Surprising Additional Category

The former “Fifth Harmony” frontwoman has carved out a sensational career in pop music over the past decade after fans were first introduced to the girl group on “The X Factor” in 2012.

After stepping away from 5H in 2016, Cabello went on to find huge success as a solo artist.

In 2018, Cabello’s single “Havana” broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed song by a female artist, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cabello won trophies at the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards celebrating the hit song, while also receiving a Grammy nomination for her debut solo album “Camila.”

Cabello’s music career has also seen her appear on screen over the years.

After breaking into the scene on the reality competition series, Cabello returned to the television genre as a battle consultant on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Cabello’s big break in film came when she starred in the 2021 Amazon Prime Video musical adaptation of “Cinderella.”

Playing the titular classic princess, Cabello received mixed reviews for her performance in the film.

However, hardcore fans of Cabello may be responsible for the singer receiving her first Academy Award in a surprising new category at the Oscars.

Camila Cabello can be the #OscarsFanFavorite

Camila Cabello could take home an Academy Award thanks to the fans who propelled “Cinderella” into the Oscars Fan Favorites race.

The new category was unveiled this year in an effort to increase fan interest in the award ceremony, according to dead line.

As with other live competition series, movie fans are now tweeting using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite to cast their vote.

Movie franchises like “Spider Man” and “Justice League” were leading the way on Twitter, but according to the outlet, Cabello’s fans have now dominated live polls by propelling “Cinderella” to the No. 1 favorite movie.

“Cinderella’s” rise to the top of the votes can be attributed almost entirely to Cabello’s loyal fans, who are thrilled to upend sweltering film competition to celebrate their pop star.

“We have made history by coming together, VOTING online and threatening the entire film critics industry,” one fan tweeted. “the power of camilocas!!”

Cabello herself has yet to comment on the possibility of winning an Oscar for her film debut.

For Cabello, becoming Cinderella was about accepting the role.

“I think it was about letting go of my ego, as much as I could, and just trying to have fun with it,” she told Collider of becoming a movie star in September 2021.

“I’m here for a reason, so I’m going to believe in that and have a good time.”