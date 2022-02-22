Camila Cabello announces new song, ‘Bam Bam’, with Ed Sheerad

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s new collaboration is coming!

This Monday, February 21, the singer of ‘Miss’ shared on his Instagram account details about his next song ‘Bam Bam’, in collaboration with Ed Sheeran. The song will be the singer’s first piece of new material to be released in 2022, which is believed to be included on her upcoming album, titled ‘Familia’.

The new song follows ‘Don’t Go Yet’ and ‘oh na na’ 2021, the last of which featured the participation of Myke Towers and Tainy. Both songs are also set to appear on ‘Familia’.

When will Camila Cabello’s new song be released?

The premiere of the song is scheduled for next March 4one day before the 25th birthday of the protagonist of ‘Cinderella’. “Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists. Also, my birthday is the day before, so triple win.”wrote Cabello next to a photo of the art of the single

Earlier this month, Cabello hinted at new music on her social media. by sharing a recording of herself lip-syncing to the lyrics of a bilingual song. However, she did not add any other details in the post.

You may also be interested in: Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: Complete list of all the nominees

Announcing his third solo album last year, Cabello said that the album was inspired by spending more time with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdownan experience that helped her return to her Latin roots.

“I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking more Spanish made me feel like, I don’t know, it just brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed to. And I think this album for me was a manifestation”he told Zane Lowe of Apple Music.

The second “official” collaboration with Ed Sheeran

The singer previously collaborated with Sheeran on his 2019 song ‘South of the Border’, in collaboration also with Cardi B. The song appeared on Ed Sheeran’s album No.6 Collaborations Project. Additionally, Cabello and Sheeran co-wrote the song. ‘TheBoy’, which some believed would appear on her 2018 debut solo album Camila, but the material never saw the light of day.