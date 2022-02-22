Camila Cabello announced a song with Ed Sheeran

Camila Hair is releasing more details about his upcoming album. The singer posted an important announcement for his followers: a new song with Ed Sheeran.

The theme, calledBam Bam” will be heard from Friday March 4. “One of my favorite people and artists. Also, my birthday is the day before so triple victory, ”Camila wrote next to the cover of the single. Let us remember that both singers recorded “South of the Border“, included in No.6 Collaborations Project.

Camila Cabello shared a preview of her next album on TikTok

The singer presented last week a fragment of a new song through your TikTok account. With the name Familia, Camila prepares her new production where she promises to return to her roots.

In this last time we were able to listen to other advances of what will be his third album: “Don’t Go Yet”, “Oh, na, na” and “The good view”. The latter could be enjoyed in his participation in the cycle “Tiny Desk Concert”.

Camila Cabello, between cinema and music

The artist recently starred in the lead role in Cinderella, her Hollywood film debut. The musical film -which updates the famous story that was originally released in 1950- has a modern version.

“I feel very proud of be representing my latin people and to be the vehicle of the incredible messages that this film contains, which could be seen as feminist, because she is not waiting for the prince to save her, but in reality, she teaches how to defend what one wants”, maintained the artist.

Camila participating in the “Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala”, September 2021 (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni). By: REUTERS

A theme about Cuba written with Yotuel

“I have a song from before the protests started. I had made a song with Yotuel, on my new album, which is called ‘Lola,’” explained Cabello. Thus, she confirmed that she will launch a theme about Cuba written side by side with the artist who put the soundtrack to the demonstrations in Havana.

“That is the power of music, and I have talked about it with Yotuel and Gente de Zona, who they are changing the history of Cuba and empowering people who have been under the influence of fear for so long”, commented the singer to highlight the role played by her colleagues.

Camila Cabello: “I feel very proud to be Cuban”

Camila was born in Cojímar, a town about seven kilometers from Havana. She has a Cuban mother and a Mexican father, she commented that she is not surprised the impact of the song “Patria y Vida”(the famous Yotuel theme), because it carries a strong message in a forceful way.

“Let them know that they are not alone, and that the rest of the world is watching how that government is treating its people”, was his message to the Cuban people.

“Today I feel very proud to be Cuban and even more proud of young Cubans, who have taken to the streets and who are leading a change. Despite the repression and despite the fear, all fighting for freedom. Let’s join our voice to theirs”, she had posted on July 22 on her Instagram account, wearing a T-shirt that said “Patria y vida”.