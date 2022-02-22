Camila Cabello and Johnny Depp are ahead of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man for the popular Oscar

In an attempt to attract more audience, the Oscar awards incorporate a new category in the gala of its 94th edition, the Oscar Fan Favorite, also called the Oscar of popularity, an award that contains the peculiarity of being chosen by the general public and not by members of the Academy.

This category was already proposed a few years ago due to the tremendous success of such popular films as Black Panther but it did not finish curdling in the face of the criticism it aroused in some media. On this occasion the public will be able to cast their vote and will do so through Twitter. From February 14 to March 3, all users of the social network will be able to vote through the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite, for their ideal candidate to win this ‘popular award’.

Frame of .Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Although it seemed that the blockbuster Spider-Man: No way home was positioned as a favorite, as well as The Justice League by Zack Snyder, Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is adding more and more followers. And she is not alone, because Johnny Depp and his Minimata’s photographer also aims high thanks to the legion of fans of the American actor.

Both titles share the fact of having been ‘cursed’ in their distribution. In the case of ‘Cinderella’, there were many complaints after Sony’s decision not to bring the film to theaters and release it directly on Amazon Prime Video. With The Minamata Photographer, Depp’s fans have taken the opportunity to remember the strong boycott that the film suffered due to the actor’s legal and personal problems after his legal war with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp on the red carpet at the San Sebastian Film Festival John Naharro

The Twitter vote for this award will end on March 3 and the winner will be announced on March 27. Will there be a sorpasso of Cabello and Depp to the favorite Tom Holland, the new king of the box office with Uncharted?