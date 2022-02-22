Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran: Camila Cabello announces “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran | Music

Camila Hair is about to delight us with a new song, and stronger than ever, the singer will once again join forces with Ed Sheeran to launch their new duo which they named ‘Bam Bam’.

It was through his social media to interpret it from Don’t Go Yet shared details about his next song, a theme that he has scheduled for the March 4one day before Cabello’s 25th birthday.

“Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my all-time favorite people and artists. Plus my birthday is the day before so triple win.”Cabello wrote alongside a photo of the single’s artwork.

It is believed that “Bam Bam” will be part of his third solo album “Family”following “Don’t Go Yet” and “Oh Na Na”though a release date for the set has yet to be announced.

These days, Camila has posted on her account TikTok a video in which he is recorded singing a fragment of another song called ‘Psychofreak’ that seemed to be his new single, but he did not add any other details in the publication, so it seems that we will have to wait to enjoy it.

This is not the first time that these two artists have worked together, as Cabello previously collaborated with Sheeran on his 2019 song. “South of the Border”which also included the participation of Cardi-B.

The track appeared on the album No.6 Collaborations Project from Sheeran, studded with stars. In addition, they also co-wrote the song “TheBoy”which was originally thought to appear on his 2018 debut solo album, but never saw the light of day.