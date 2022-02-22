Call of Duty Warzone’s new anti-cheat system turns legal players fighting cheaters into gods

The fight against cheaters in Call of Duty Warzone continues after Activision applies a new feature to its Ricochet anti-cheat system. The great novelty is that from now on the players who play legally they will become some kind of gods against those who are dedicated to annoy the games.

As explained in a new post on the game’s official blog, the system now uses the so-called Damage Shield. What it does is, when it detects that there is a cheater in the game, disables the chance to deal damage to any other playerthus becoming an easy target against all the others who will be able to finish him off without any problem.

This also allows the team to collect information about the system used by the cheater to make sure in what situations it happens and also so that there is no possibility of it being activated randomly or by accident. With all this, it is expected that the number of cheaters will continue to reduce even more and in the process cause them real problems so that they will not want to continue spoiling the experience of others.

Despite everything, the company knows that this battle is still far from over, so it will continue to strive to further improve your anti-cheat system and deleting the accounts of all those who do not play legitimately. For example, the last wave that occurred was last December and the game took a total of 48,000 users ahead.