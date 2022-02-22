Britney Vs. Spears already has critical rating

The mid-1990s and the dawn of the 2000s were the media and popular heyday of Britney Spears, a young American singer, dancer, songwriter, model, actress, fashion designer and businesswoman, who was the face of the pop culture of those years. She was the artist of the moment, and despite the scandals that surrounded her, her music has remained relevant. Hits like ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Oops! I Did It Again’, ‘Me Against the Music’, ‘Toxic’ or ‘Everytime’, remain in the collective imagination.

But the life of Britney Spears It was never pink, because over the years her most ardent followers and the press took it upon herself to show the mistreatment she received from her father and lawyers, who, beyond brazenly benefiting from the singer’s achievements, kept her under strict control. Videos like the famous Leave Britney Alonecelebrity Expensive, formerly known as Chris Cooker, suggested the pressure and stress the singer was experiencing and the anguish of her fans. As a result of several crises that Britney suffered, one of them led her to lose custody of her children, in 2008, her father jamie spearsassumed the role of her legal guardian on the instructions of a judge, but more than monitoring the singer’s assets, he had extensive control over her life and finances.

After several requests from britney in court to no longer have his father as guardian, justice seems to have arrived, and this month Jamie Spears announced that he was resigning from that position. Just like it happened with Jeffrey Epstein in the documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich – 80% of Netflix, the streaming giant compiles all the information that has been presented over the years to shape this new movie about the former Princess of Pop. Thus, in Britney Vs. Spears – 58% explores their first steps in show business, their rise and fall, their love and family relationships.

the journalist Jenny Elisco and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr investigate the struggle for the freedom of Britney Spears through exclusive interviews and confidential tests. On the one hand, the power that the public has to mobilize one of the longest and most popular causes that the world has had for one of the most popular stars in the world is evident. A strong case is made, about everything that has happened in Britney’s life and how more often than not she lost out. The documentary does not seek to pay more in the controversy, and prefers to analyze in depth the events that have surrounded the life of the artist. But what do critics say about Britney Vs. Spears – 58%?

The reviews that are already available are divided, the positive opinions mention that there is a truthful investigation that does not seek to put labels of villains and good guys. Other critics say that it is an uninformative material. And that at times, the content could be described as “cheap trauma porn that benefits no one”, precisely because it presents nothing new, not even an original perspective. They emphasize that the way of narrating their content does not benefit the format to which it belongs, which makes it difficult to follow.

Christian Lecarnaquefrom The pirate:

Britney vs Spears shows documents, audios and interviews that give a better idea of ​​how the singer was taken advantage of to survive in this period.

Kristen Lopezfrom IndieWire:

Erin Lee Carr’s …”Britney vs Spears” feels like a movie that isn’t looking for scandal but a genuine desire to help, to say something to Spears, to remind us why we love her and how we failed her.

Jade Budowskifrom decide:

Britney vs. Spears makes a strong case as a moving analysis of all the ways so many have failed the singer.

Eric Deggansfrom NPR:

…demonstrates the power of nonfiction filmmaking to mobilize audiences and clarify questionable situations, even when they involve one of the most famous artists on the planet.

Rachel Leibrockfrom date book:

…the documentary is undeniably compelling in its stubborn question: Did Jamie Spears, along with the people he hired to enforce conservatorship, exercise excessive and potentially abusive control over the artist?

michael craggfrom Guardian:

…the Netflix documentary is dumb, shoddy, and deeply uncomfortable. It offers stories of redemption to controversial figures from Britney’s past. None of this feels good.

Gretta Heggenessfrom Pure Now:

…filler material, which doesn’t even explain very well what we already know. Not to mention, the information isn’t presented in an intriguing way, making it hard to follow.

kate solomonfrom iNews:

…this film adds no new information, no new perspective: It’s time to stop making documentaries about Britney Spears until Britney is ready, able and willing to participate.

Nick Levinefrom NME:

…cheap trauma porn that benefits no one. This rushed Netflix documentary delivers tabloid headlines and half-truths…

Daniel D’Addariofrom Variety:

Netflix has added little to our understanding of Spears’ narrative… Watching the culture industry try to find new ways to package and profit from Spears’ humiliation and pain is clearly reminiscent of 2007 and 2008.

