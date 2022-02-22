Britney Spears will publish biography with details of her life and career

EFE

Britney Spears will write a memory book in which he will reveal details of his musical career and his contentious relationship with his family, which includes legal guardianship of 13 years with which his father had the power to control all aspects of his life and his economywhich ended last year.

According Page Six the 40-year-old former singer reached an agreement with the publisher Simon & Schuster for $15 million after a “war” of offers between several companies that they wanted to get hold of the predictable sales success.

The contract signed by the biography of Spears comes shortly after her sister, Jamie Lynn, will publish in January the work entitledThings I Should Have Said (‘Things I Should Have Said’).

the singer of Toxic harshly criticized that book on social media: “I wish you would submit to a lie detector so that the masses could see that you lie blatantly!” Britney Spears wrote on her Instagram account, in which she accused her sister of “making money” thanks to her and described her as “scum”.

According to a close source consulted by the media, the contract signed between the popular American singer and the publisher is “one of the largest agreements ever signed” by a book, although behind some of the most important political figures in the recent history of the country.

Among them, Barack and Michelle Obama, who in 2017 received a total of about 60 million dollars for their booksthe highest known works of non-fiction.

Another example is that of the former US president Bill Clinton, who in 2001 reached an agreement to write his biography My Life for 15 million dollars.

Spears, who recently got rid of legal guardianship after a lengthy and controversial legal process, also He has threatened on social networks to tell the secrets of his relatives: “May God have mercy on the souls of my relatives if I ever do an interview”.

He had recently given indications on the networks of to be writing his biography, with a photo of a typewriter that accompanied the message “Do I start from the beginning???”.

