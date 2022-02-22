Britney Spears, from lack of control to resurgence – El Sol de México

He was a star since childhood, first when he was part of the Mickey Mouse Club, his solo release with Oops!… I Did it again, an album that was followed by multiple hits, world tours and loss of control.

These are the steps that Britney Spears followed in the last 13 years of her life:

September 2004 Britney marries Kevin Federline, a dancer and rapper whom she met while shooting the video for My Prerogative and with whom she had two children.

November 2006 Britney files for divorce over ‘irreconcilable differences and asks for custody of her children

February 2007 Britney is harassed by the press and the paparazzi who point her out as a ‘party girl’. She enters rehabilitation that month and leaves him the next day, when she shaves her head

November 2007 They are officially divorced. Kevin gets physical custody of his children. Britney refuses and locks herself in a room with her youngest son. The police had to intercede.

January 2008 Britney is sent to rehabilitation by the judge and visits to her children are regulated. The judge confirms that she needs guardianship, which is granted to Jamie

January 2009 Britney’s dad sues possible fraud from Kevin Federline, the singer’s former manager and lawyer

2013-2017 Make your first residence in Las Vegas, one of the most successful

2016 Britney continues her career releasing records and touring. She until she declares to a journalist that she does not feel comfortable with guardianship

2018 A new residency in Las Vegas is announced. During the presentation of the event she does not greet or declare anything.

January 2019 The Las Vegas residence is canceled citing the health of his father

March 2019 Andrew Wallet, who also shared guardianship of the singer, resigns from her. Her father stays in full control

May 2019 Britney testifies for the first time in court, where she asks that her guardianship be withdrawn. August 2019 Her dad has a mishap with Britney’s children, they ask for a restraining order against him. The #FreeBritney movement, made up of her fans, gains strength

November 2020 The judge refuses to withdraw the guardianship

February 2021 The New York Times premieres the documentary Framing Britney, where it compiles testimonies from people close to the singer and #FreeBritney fans about the singer’s situation

March 2021 Britney’s lawyers ask that Jamie officially release custody.

June 2021 Britney appears in court for the second time. They are the first statements made public where the singer rejects custody.

June 2021 Judge denies Britney’s request to withdraw her father’s guardianship

August 2021 Jamie Lynn Spears resigns to continue custody of the singer

With information from Belén Eligio