Britney Spears breaks the silence: the singer will launch a book where she will talk about everything

From the beginning of her professional career as a child, through her consolidation as one of the great figures of pop music, to the tumultuous last years in which she fought to free herself from a guardianship that became a prison, life from Britney Spears He went through all sorts of shocks. And given the interest of the public to know her intimacy, the popular artist will launch a book with his memoirs.

As revealed by Variety, the publisher Simon & Schuster won a battle in which several labels participated, in order to become the owners of the book that will collect the history of the singer, and that will bear their own signature. As expected, the text will cover his entire life, his triumph as a musical star, his relationship with fame and the stormy bond with his family.

Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears

As it turned out, It is one of the most important publishing contracts in recent years. Such is so Spears will receive a sum of fifteen million dollars for this book, which promises huge profits.

A few weeks ago, the star’s sister’s book was published, Jamie Lynn Spearsentitled The things I should have said. Throughout these pages, the young actress nude britney’s intimacy, which made it a real success.

In response to those writings, which she considered defamatory, the singer sent her sister a “cease and desist” order, in which he instructed her not to invoke her name as a way of promoting the book and make profits through your figure.

Britney Spears with her sister Jamie Lynn. Currently, the two are at odds. instagram.com/jamielynnspears

The announcement of the official book with the memories of the artist is formalized almost half a year after she is released from the financial guardianship to which she was subjected by her father for thirteen years. During all that time, james spears He was the one who made each and every one of the decisions regarding the Britney’s financial worth and, in this way, it deprived her of choosing what to do with the money that she earned for years thanks to her work.

Britney Spears supporter Maggie Howell protests at the Lincoln Memorial during a “Free Britney” rally on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington. Spears’ case has prompted a bipartisan bill to change the rules on legal guardianship. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Since the guardianship began, there have been numerous initiatives that have sought to put an end to this process. The most famous of these was known as “Free Britney”. The singer never stopped thanking people for their unconditional support and, when the conservatorship came to an end, she exclaimed, “What a sight to see so many people celebrating my victory! I love my fans so much. So thanks”.