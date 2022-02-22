Britney Spears achieves a millionaire agreement for the rights to her book – El Financiero

Singer Britney Spears will write a book with his memories where he will talk about his rise to fameas well as the scandals in his life and his family problems before and after getting rid of guardianship of 13 years in November of last year by his father Jamie Spears.

According to information from Six Pagethe interpreter of Overprotected has reached a agreement with the publisher Simon & Schuster for a figure close to $15 million (more than 304 million pesos). The contract would be “one of the largest of all time, behind the Obamas,” according to the source quoted by the media. In 2017, Barack and Michelle Obama sold the rights to his book supposedly for $60 millionthe largest figure for a nonfiction publication.

Spears had already given a sign that she would be about to tell her story after unfollowing her sister jamie lynn of their social networks and have a public ‘war’ of statements after the affirmations that the actress of Zoey 101 did through his biography Things I Should Have Saidpublished in January of this year.

“Please, stop telling crazy lies for the Hollywood books. Now and only now do I know that only a scumbag person would make those things up about someone. I’m actually really confused about you making it up because honestly, it’s not like you at all! Congratulations on introducing your big sister to the concept of going low, lower, and lower. Because you win at it”, she told Lynn after she claimed that the locked in a room with a knife.

In her social networks, Britney had already hinted at her future plans by posting the image of an old typewriter along with the message: “Should I start from the beginning?”. After her financial and personal freedom was restored, several publishers approached her with bids, but it seems that the 40-year-old Spears has already chosen the winner.