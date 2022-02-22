Britney Spears: 5 PHOTOS that prove she is still the Queen of Pop, sorry Dua Lipa!

From the day he presented his first album, Britney Spears proved that it was going to be a worldwide success. Millions of copies sold, endless tours with Sold Out on every stage and hundreds of commercials that filled the coffers of the Mississippi-born artist.

After a decade and a half of great success, personal problems began with his father and with his family in general. But now, it seems that the singer has gotten back on track and many things have settled in her life: she returned to have the guardianship of her own life, got engaged to Sam Asghari and signed a contract of more than 15 million dollars to write a book in which he will tell his story.

That is why, despite the long absence from the stages, it seems that Britney Spears is ready to take his place again the Queen of pop. Yeah, step aside Dua Lipa!

Also, in social media it is still a phenomenon. Every time he posts a photograph, his nearly 40 million followers on Instagram They fill it with likes, flattering comments and lots of love. At 40 years old she is having a second wind and she is willing to take her rightful place. These five photos prove it.

Britney Spears looks amazing at 40

Britney Spears unseats Dua Lipa

In absence of Britney Spears he was Dua Lipa. started his career in 2013 with Tap Management, while working as a waitress at a cocktail bar. Her first record production was presented in 2015 and since that year she showed that she went with everything.

In 2018 she was already a world-renowned artist and was performing in all corners of the planet. Today she is a guarantee of a show, her concert tours are always full and she has a quality show according to her talent. Furthermore, the charisma and sensuality that she exudes from her can be compared to that of Britney Spears.

But the Queen of pop it seems that he comes with everything and seeks to recover the place he left a few years ago. The good news is that Pop music has a place for both. Are you Team Britney or Team Dua?

