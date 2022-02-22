Brawl Stars plays with a possible crossover … with Minecraft!

Collaborations between top-tier games as they are in their environment brawl stars and Minecraft seemed impossible until we checked what it has been capable of Fortnite in the last five years, so with just one clue a whirlwind of theories is unleashed in which a drawing suddenly becomes a possible crossover between one of the mobile titles of the moment and one of the games with the most activity on PC in the last decade.

the universe of brawl stars It is full of clues, tributes and references since the construction of its lore, but rarely has it made the leap to represent concepts taken from other games in such a clear way as with the famous bee drawn by Bea, a complete carbon copy of what it is. bug represented in Minecraft.

In any other situation this would pass for a normal easter egg to generate debate within the two communities, but the decision to place that bee within the same puzzle towards the Brawl Talk in February raises the conspiracy theories with more force than imagined. The simplicity of the drawing and its resemblance to the bee is amazing, but even more so is that it is so close to the reveal of the next event for this Saturday, February 26.

The mixture of both things gives an extraordinary value to the simple bee, even more so with Bea’s leading role in the image, which hints at a relationship of the trio of the little girl with Sprout and Rosa with the next setting of the Season 11…and who knows if with the construction game from Mojang Studios.

One of the strongest rumors is that the little pet that accompanies Bea, the famous bee, will be a tribute to the one from Minecraft in one of the new skins for the next Season, so the wink would stay there, but taking into account the movements of both games there may be a greater force with collaboration between both brands.

In fact, there are those who say that in the text of the formula written on the same page, the MC represents Minecraft with a result of Bea squared, a way to multiply the presence of the bee in what undoubtedly sounds like a greater conspiracy by Delve into rumors and theories. For now everything is up in the air until the next Brawl Talk on February 26, as soon as there are more details with times and duration, we will tell you here at Esports ElDesmarque.