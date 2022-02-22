Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling her share of the French winery where they were married | Love 40

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They became at the time one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. From 2005 the couple enjoyed a romance that seemed like a fairy tale. On 2011 they got married and everyone agreed that they were both starring in the perfect marriage: they had up to six children. However, in 2019 it’s all over.

Angelina asked the actor for a divorce in 2016 and it was not until 3 years later when the final break between the actors. Since then, it seems that the marriage (or at least what it has been) still has loose ends left to be resolved. And this can lead to some problems.

According GuardianBrad Pitt has sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for having sold part of his french winery that they bought together and where they got married in 2014. In the lawsuit filed by the actor on February 17, he stated that Jolie had skipped the “agreement not to sell her shares of Château Miraval (cellar) without the consent of the other party when selling its participation”.

showdown of the year

And it is that Jolie has sold it to the oligarch yuri shefler from Stoli Group. A decision that has made Pitt feel very bad, since he himself expresses that there was “invested money and sweat” in the Miraval winery. Likewise, he has emphasized the benefits that he earned with this vineyard: an annual income of more than 50 million dollars. Without a doubt, one of Brad’s most “favorite” businesses.

In addition, he has added in the lawsuit that his ex-wife “has sought unexpected unearned profits” from his work and in turn inflicted “free damage“. However, it seems that Angelina Jolie had already warned of her eagerness to want to “get rid” of her part of the Miraval.

According to the suit, Jolie told Pitt in January 2022 that she had made a “painful decision” — selling her share of the estate since she couldn’t own a alcoholic beverage business for “his personal objections”. For now we do not know what will happen, if they will go to trial or if Jolie will have to compensate Pitt. We will have to wait to find out what the solution is.