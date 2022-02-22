Bows are back in Fortnite! Find out what they are and the arc therapy missions « HD Gamers

A new week begins Fortnite with the expected return of the bows to the game. In addition to this noble weapon, we will also have other surprises.

Among them we can highlight the arc therapy missions and today we will tell you everything you need to know about them.

The bows of Fortnite

To begin with, we must comment that the new update, the one that includes the bows and arrows, It is now available. What’s more, no need to download any patch.

In this way, all we have to do is log in to the game and start playing any game. Next we will tell you what are the arches that will accompany us these days.

Bow Rarity mechanical explosive Mythical Legendary Epic mechanical shock Legendary Epic Mechanic Legendary Fetid Primitive Legendary Epic Primitive Igneous Weird Makeshift Rare

It should be noted that all of them can be found randomly on the ground or by opening chests in any game mode. Likewise, we can find the arrows, the ammunition for these special weapons.

Arcotherapy week missions

Another of the most striking aspects of arc therapy week are the missions that she brings. Then we will tell you what they are and how to make them.

Attack on OI forces To finish it, we just have to use a Primitive Igneous Arc and face seven elements of these forces.

Wild animals Use a Mechanical Shock Bow in two different games to attack any wild animal .

Fight with other players. Here we must use a Primitive Fetid Bow and cause 250 points of damage to an opponent .

Hunting Mission To complete this mission we just have to hunt three animals with a makeshift or simple bow .

Defeat other players This mission asks us to Let’s eliminate three opponents in total using a Mechanical Explosive Bow .



When you finish all these missions, we will receive eight thousand season experience points for each of them. An amazing way to level up quickly in the game. It’s also worth noting that all of these missions can be done in more than one game.

This is how we can enjoy the return of the bows to fortnite with the week of arc therapy. Just remember that it will be available from this February 22 to March 1. So there is no time to waste.