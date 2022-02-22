Booker T’s two bets to unseat Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

WWE legend Booker T has been able to speak in the latest episode of his podcast, The Hall of Fame, about Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and their dominance over the rest of the company’s superstars. The former world champion shared his opinion and said that Lesnar and Reigns should not retain the Championships “forever” once WrestleMania passes. What’s more, mentioned some candidates to occupy the position of champion. These were Booker’s statements:

“I don’t think we can keep going in circles constantly forever. AJ Styles has definitely put himself in a position to be mentioned.. He has gone out and had stellar matches. I said this guy has been sharpening and honing his tools, watching him go down to NXT and showing off there. On the main roster, he’s been phenomenal.”

“I doubt that (the Championship) is going to be with Roman and Brock forever. Someone has to step up and get on the scene. Seth Rollins is clearly a guy that I feel has what it takes to be a champion.. All you have to do is catch the ball and let them run. There are few guys who are up there and ready to put themselves in that position.”

Roman Reigns has been Universal champion for more than five hundred days and Brock Lesnar has reigned on several occasions over the past few years. Within the wrestling community there are many who are beginning to talk about possible alternatives to these two names, justifying that if there is not a change of protagonists in the stellar positions of RAW and SmackDown, the audience could end up getting tired. Styles and Rollins were world champions in the past, achieving several reigns that were well received by most experts and wrestling personalities, so it is likely that WWE will take them into account in the face of a hypothetical change of champions.

