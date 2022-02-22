Biography: Britney Spears will tell it all in a memoir | People

American singer Britney Spears. GETTY IMAGES

When in the middle of last November Britney Spears was definitively released from the guardianship by which she had been controlled by her father and other legal guardians for more than 13 years, many wondered at what exact moment the singer was going to open up on the channel and Tell your story so that the world would be able to understand it. She herself left the door open to a possible interview with Oprah Winfrey, an option that would have generated great expectation and would have made a lot of sense. However, Spears has finally decided on a longer path but with more excellence: writing a memoir.

It has been the publication Variety which has confirmed that the interpreter of Womanizer and Toxic, 40, has signed a millionaire contract with the publisher Simon & Schuster, according to sources very close to the singer. It will deal with “her rise to fame, her musical career and her relationship with her family,” says the portal.

More information

Although the exact terms of the contract are not known, a relative of the singer has told Variety that “breaks all records”, and according to the Page Six portal “breaks the market, only behind the Obamas”, referring to the books written by the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, which were sold for 61 million dollars. This same portal gives an estimated figure of about 15 million dollars, just over 13.2 million euros, and explains that part of it has to do with the fact that many other publishers have tried to take over this legacy. Spears’ writing with which Simon & Schuster has finally emerged victorious.

At the moment, and despite the frenetic activity that she usually shows on her social networks, the singer has not commented on this project for the future. In fact, there is another book by a Spears that has occupied her time: the one that her little sister, Jamie Lynn, has just launched on the market, where she recounts anecdotes from her childhood and in which the artist does not appear very good stop. In fact, that book has been the starting point of a wide confrontation in networks between the two. titled Things I Should Have Said (things i should have said). In it, the 30-year-old actress today affirms that her older sister became “a second mother” for her but that over the years she saw how the pop star’s behavior became “erratic” and “paranoid”.

In fact, in her book, Jamie Lynn recounted an episode in which Britney came into her room with a knife in her hand and locked them both up. But the singer denied it and accused her sister of lying to her. “Please, she already leaves those lies for books about Hollywood. Only scum would make such things up about someone. I am very confused that you make up these things because nothing suits you […] Congratulations for teaching your older sister the concept of falling low, lower, from the lowest, because there you have won, “wrote the artist, while her sister a few hours later answered in an indirect way: “Nobody dirty your name more than someone who is afraid that you will tell the world the truth.”

The publication dates of Spears’ book are unknown, but it will take several months for it to reach markets around the world. Therefore, we will have to wait to find out how Spears portrays her media sister, but also her older brother and much more unknown to her, Bryan, and of course her parents. He, Jamie, has been the one who has controlled her life, finances, work, movements and even the phone calls that her daughter made for almost three decades. The singer came to say of him in an unprecedented hearing before the judge held in June 2021 that her father “should be in prison” for the treatment she had given him for years. He regretted seeing her “suffering and in so much pain.” A few months ago, her wife, Lynne, Britney’s mother, had already demanded that he release her from that guardianship. But we will have to wait to see the version of the singer in writing to discover the portrait that she draws of each and every one of them during those 13 years of sentence.