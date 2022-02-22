Billie Eilish pauses another show to check on audience safety

Billie Eilish has temporarily stopped one of her live shows to check the safety of her audience.

While performing at New York’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend, Eilish told her fans, “If you want to sit down, you can. Go ahead, sit down, get some air.”

As footage obtained by TMZ shows, the singer also asked her fans up front to “step back and make room for everyone down here.”

This incident follows a similar incident at an Eilish concert in Atlanta, Georgia, in which an audience member suffered a medical emergency.

Eilish paused her performance so the fan could access an inhaler: “Can we get one?” she asked a crew member. In another clip, Eilish was seen being greeted with cheers after saying, “I hope people are okay to move on.”

His second comment was interpreted by some as a reference to Travis Scott, whose headlining show at Astroworld 2021 resulted in a fatal hit-and-run that left 10 fans dead and hundreds injured.

Kanye West, who will headline Coachella alongside Eilish and Harry Styles in April, took to Instagram afterward to ask Eilish to “apologize” to Scott while sharing a screenshot of an article that accused her of “disparaging” Scott. this last artist in one of his recent shows.

Responding later in the comments section, Eilish said that she “literally never said anything about Travis.”

The grandparents of nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who died as a result of serious injuries sustained at Astroworld, were among those who later criticized West’s Instagram post.

“Hearing Kanye’s words, it’s hurtful for us. What idiocy,” said Ezra’s grandfather, Bernon Blount.