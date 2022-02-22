Bill Gates demands investments in medicine; “there will be another pandemic”, warns





The co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation He pointed out that, although the risks of having a serious picture of Covid-19 are decreasing, it is very likely that another pandemic “originated by a pathogen other than the new Coronavirus” is coming in the future.

Bill Gates gave his opinion, during an interview within the framework of the annual Munich Security Conferencethat one of the reasons why the worst effects of the pandemic have faded has not been precisely because of the effectiveness of vaccination, but largely because of the virus itself, which “has done a better job of reaching the world population”.

“In future health crises, the ideal would be to develop and distribute vaccines not in two years, but in six months.”

Through his foundation, Gates donated €265 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). The latter hopes, in the coming years, to raise more than 3 billion to develop a new vaccine in just 100 days.

Together, CEPI and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation helped create the Covax program, which aimed to distribute vaccines to low-income countries.

Finally, the founder and former president of Microsoft added that there are two solutions to address an upcoming pandemic: