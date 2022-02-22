big screen, big camera and big power

There are more and more smartphones in the Apple catalog, each one with a price and features so that users can choose the one that best suits their needs (and budget). The most complete (and expensive) is the iPhone 13 ProMaxbut marks a new historical minimum price on Amazon: 1,195 euros.

With a recommended retail price of 1,259 euros in the official Apple Store and authorized suppliers, the iPhone 13 Pro Max It’s cheaper than ever on Amazon for 1,195 euros. It is a slight discount of 64 euros that can be used to buy a good case and screen glass with which to avoid possible damage and accidents. If you prefer, you can buy it at the same price at MediaMarkt.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most ambitious smartphone in the Apple catalog. It stands out for several points, but the ones that catch the eye at first sight are its elegant design and large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display high resolution with adaptive refresh rate at 120 Hz (ProMotion). It supports HDR10 Dolby Vision and True Tone high dynamic range content so it always looks its best.

It incorporates the Apple A15 Bionic processor along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for apps and files. With this combination of hardware, the performance of the iOS 15 operating system is very good and it can take what is thrown at it (always taking into account its possibilities and limitations). Its 4,352 mAh battery is another point for which it draws attention, since it allows it to last up to 28 hours playing video.

In the photographic section, we find a triple 12 MP rear camera with ToF 3D LiDAR sensor and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with the security system based on Face ID facial recognition. You can record in 4K HDR Dolby Vision and Cinema Mode to apply a cinematic blur effect.

