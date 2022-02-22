Big Ideas of Mathematics: even science became Americanized – Science – Life

Since the origins of civilization, man has dedicated his efforts to the study, analysis and description of nature –and even of a concept as complete as it is unattainable as reality– through observation, the establishment of an explanatory model and , finally, the contrast through experimentation.

This is how the scientific method was born.; Although it recognizes Aristotle and his observation of the free fall of bodies (which concluded that the speed of their fall was directly proportional to the weight of their bodies) as its deepest root, more than two thousand years ago, it is the great antecedent of the science of chaos and, therefore, of modern science.

Dynamic systems. From cosmological determinism to the butterfly effect

This is demonstrated by the mathematician Miquel Noguera Battle: “(…) in 1972, Lorenz was invited to give a conference on the subject, which he titled: ‘Can the flapping of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil trigger a tornado in Texas?’. But what it triggered was a media storm, thus confirming that a good image is better than a thousand equations”; this, because there are not a few Hollywood productions that have resorted to this scientific myth, since Havana (1990), a film in which Robert Redford, under the script of film director Sydney Pollack, explains how a dragonfly in the sea of China unleashes a hurricane in the Caribbean, a ‘feat’ repeated in 1993 by Steven Spielberg in Jurassic Park, when a butterfly in China also causes a storm in New York.

In this regard, Noguera Battle adds: “The idea was not Lorenz’s, who liked to use a seagull more than a butterfly, but Philip Merilees, the organizer of the conference”, and also cites the books Chaos Theory, by James Gleick, and Archimedes’ Bathtub, by Ortoli and Witkowski, as those who popularized the butterfly effect and made an analysis of the butterfly’s habitat, the place where the climate catastrophe occurs and the bibliographical reference of the story, respectively .

“From here, they make a critical reflection on the current Americanization of science and the loss of historical perspective that is not wasted”, highlights the author of the book Dynamic systems. From cosmological determinism to the butterfly effectin which he reconstructs the evolution of the method of direct observation and prediction up to the recent theory of chaos (power, precisely, of Edward Lorenz), which cut the wings of the dream of reason and determinism that sought to know the past and the future, from the present.

