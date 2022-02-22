Ben Affleck, hunted choosing the engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship couldn’t go any better, and with each giant step they take in this second opportunity, the illusions of their millions of followers are greater. Since its public confirmation, the couple has lived these weeks surrounded by rumors of commitment that are becoming more and more relevant. In the last few hours, the American actor has been hunted while he was in a well-known jewelry store seeing engagement rings and accompanied by his children.

Ben Affleck’s afternoon of rings

Paper and pen in hand, and his inseparable mobile phone, Ben Affleck was surprised by several photographers while He was visiting one of the ‘Tiffany and Co’ stores in Century City (California) accompanied by his son Samuel and his mother Sam, as reported ‘Page Six‘. The actor was observing and writing down several engagement rings that, presumably, he will give very soon to his recently confirmed new partner, and that is that if this new stage in their romance is being characterized by something, it is not wasting time.

many are the steps that Ben Affleck and Jennifer López are planning during the last few months, such as their moving together to a mansion where their children will also live. Presumably this step will come before the famous commitment, about which many of his followers have already started the countdown after these images, and it is worth remembering that a few weeks ago it was known that they could be planning the ceremony for next May. or early summer.

By then, in addition, the couple wants to launch their marriage in style and for a few weeks There has been talk in the United States of his decision to expand the family. The age of the singer, 52 years old, will not be an obstacle since for this reason they have considered resorting to surrogacy and even twins. In the case of the actor, he is already the father of three children with actress Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer López has two children with fellow artist Marc Anthony.