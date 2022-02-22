Batman is a Thoughtful Hero – Lights of the Century

In his new film version, Batman is an “Old Soul”: the batman, younger and totally confrontational.

MEXICO CITY.- In its new film version, Batman is an “Old Soul”: the younger and totally confrontational Batman approaches a superhero and his alter ego with an appreciation of heightened maturity and modulated energy.

At least that was how Matt Reeves, the director and co-writer of the new film installment of this legendary character from the DC Comics universe, now played by Robert Pattinson, envisioned it. This is how it is in Batman (The Batman in English), a film that will have its preview in theaters on Wednesday, March 2 and that will officially premiere a day later.

“The Batman of today is quite an old soul, because he exudes maturity, evidently, in his youth. When I wrote the character I took as reference people who were in their thirties, understanding the contradictions of his generation and opposing the vision of my generation.

“When I saw the brothers’ (Benny and Josh) movie Safdie Good Time, I appreciated Rob’s expressions and thought he was ideal. He has a unique countenance. She knew he could mix that desperation and urge for revenge with an unusual maturity for his age. And he didn’t even know that he was a character for him, nor had he agreed to do it,” Reeves explained in an exclusive interview for Mexico.

The director virtually shared his impressions of the blockbuster in which Pattinson debuts in the Gotham City superhero costume, after Christian Bale and Ben Affleck played the character between 2005 and 2021.

“I saw a very strong vulnerability in his expressions, and my intuition, my hunch, made me connect with him. I became obsessed with that idea and always had Rob in mind when writing with him,” she reiterated.

Director of Cloverfield: Monster (2008) and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), Reeves referenced the character created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger, and published by DC Comics.

“In this story, in particular, my main purpose was to give a very human sense to a character that we have always seen as a superhero. I knew the Batman from the comics of the seventies and eighties. Then the biggest reference was Adam West, but while I know there will be comparisons, it’s not my intention to put him in that window.

“I became obsessed with Batman’s personality and his way of being. Now you realize that what he does is because he wants to give meaning to his life, you perceive that he is looking for an answer to his misfortune as a child. He is dealing with his failures, he has character, but he needs to define his identity and he has to recover and recompose himself and I feel that it can generate enthusiasm, “described the 55-year-old New Yorker.

For the first time on celluloid, the Bat Man will wear black eye makeup. His suit was designed over the course of a year by Glyn Dillon and Jacqueline Durran, who made over 290 proof sketches. The logo is fragmented and three-dimensional. The texture is smooth and opaque.

Director Matt Reeves darkened the film with a Gotham City as tragic and topsy-turvy as it’s always been, but set like a thriller. If the title of the project during the pre and post production processes was “Revenge”, that word will define what Bruno Díaz is like on screen.

“He always carries the idea of ​​revenge latent, that he does not connect with his reality because he lives between distrust or knowing if he is accepted or not. He wanted to show a person who was intimidating, but also a dark and unpredictable superhero.

“Revenge is one of his main motives, and Rob and I talked about it. He does it for personal reasons because he can’t get over what happened. He continues to reel from his own personal demons and in recent years he’s been eaten away by that desire to do justice to his own story.”

In addition to starring Pattinson, the new film stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler; and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin.

A crucial element to understand the development of the film is that the article in English “The” (as in the original title, The Batman) has to do with a fragment of the narrative. There is even a situation related to the word that is vital to cracking a riddle. And, theoretically, all of this will be interconnected for two more future installments.

“I was very moved by the first ‘focus group’ we did to introduce the film. We live a period of confinement, of absences in movie theaters, which when experiencing it accompanied, with people, was something very enriching. We need to go back to the movies. and this film is to be seen in the cinema”.

Matt Reeves, director of Batman

“There are certain elements in the myth generated about Batman and Bruno Díaz that contribute to its indecipherability. Batman belongs to a genre where superheroes have superpowers and he doesn’t. What he has is infinite pride, a fervent desire for justice and to fight at the expense of other people’s evils”. Matt Reeves, director of Batman.

