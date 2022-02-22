Atlas fills his pockets thanks to Jairo Torres

It took 15 years for the Atlas quarry to become productive again for soccer abroad. Since José Andrés Guardado was sold to Deportivo La Coruña in 2007, the Basic Forces have not sold a red and black player to soccer outside the country and now it was the turn of Jairo Torres, who will go to the MLS Chicago Fire.

The sale of Ían Jairo Misael means an important income for the coffers of the Foxes, now with Grupo Orlegi, since the group from the Ciudad de los Vientos paid the contract termination clause of the player from Guadalajara, which is 6.5 million dollarsbeing an important operation not to have been to European football, just as any footballer would dream of.

In 2007, when the Atlas partners sold Andrés Guardo to Spanish football, they signed for 7 million euros, however, it took more than 10 years to settle the debt, there was even another president in the institution, since it was Fernando Acosta who negotiated it and Grupo Salinas in receiving the last payment.

Another of the important sales of academy players abroad dates back to 1999, when the red and blacks, with Alberto de la Torre, they sold Rafael Márquez Álvarez to Monaco of France for the modest amount of 5 million eurosa record number at that time, leaving as a hero, runner-up and national team.

Both Rafael Márquez and Andrés Guardado have shone abroad, specifically in Europe, they became champions in different leagues, they wore the badge of the Mexican National Team and today they are idols not only in the Atlas, but in national soccer, steps that Jairo Torres dreams of fulfilling now with his departure to the MLS.

THE NUMBERS

€5 million Monaco paid in 1999 to get the services of Rafael Márquez Álvarez

€7 million in deferred payments, Deportivo La Coruña made to acquire Andrés Guardado, this in 2007

$605 million covered the Chicago Fire to pay the buyout clause of Jairo Torres’ contract.

LOW

The Foxes have managed to sell this semester

Once they were champions just last December 12, the Grupo Orlegi board began to receive offers for their players, who had excelled in an outstanding tournament, to the point of lifting the title.

Elements like Julio Furch, Camilo Vargas or Anderson Santamaría “threatened” to leave the team; however, there were two youth players who did leave.

The first to leave was Jesús Angulo to the Tigers for the modest amount of eight million dollars; then it was Jairo Torres, who was sold to Chicago for 6.5 million greenbacks.

Given this, Atlas earned about 15 million dollars from the sale of these two elements.

Towers 15 years ago

all a boy

When Andrés Guardado left the rojinegros del Atlas to go to European soccer, Jairo Torres, now a Chicago Fire player and who will remain in the Guadalajara team until May, was about to turn 7 years old, so he was a child when one One of his idols was already playing Iberian football at a high level, he had been a World Cup player in Germany in 2006 under Ricardo La Volpe and promised a great future in the Tricolor.

