Atlas and Pumas closed Day 6 with a goalless draw

Goalless was how the confrontation between Atlas and Cougars. And although it might seem that the game was not the best, the red and black continue adding and defending their crown, while college showed a marked improvement.

After the Semifinal of the previous tournament, Cougars returned to the land of the Champion. This time with a Jalisco Stadium at 60 percent capacitythe university students from the beginning knew how to make the red and black terrain their own, and although it was not reflected in the scoreboard, the adjustments that Andres Lillini did in his 11 and his strategy, they were working, even Jerome Rodriguez It was one of the cats that was causing the most damage to the Atlas. But the notorious improvement and dominance of the university students was useless as long as it did not translate into goals.

The game was still in zero and the second half began. and although yes Cougars It looked better than in other games, Atlas he began to react and on a couple of occasions he had to be the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera who will solve the situation and avoid the goal against.

But the university alarms went off when at 63 minutes of play Nicholas Freire he left the exchange injured, after preventing Julius Furch put the Rojinegros forward.

Then, Jesus Rivas after a year of not playing with the first team, he joined the right back and Galindo (who entered replacing Mozo) ended up in the central, because Cougars it was urgent for him to stop Atlas that kept on intensely stepping on the feline area.

Although the goals did not come, Lillini took a risk and sent the field to Santiago Wheatsthe 12th youth squad that the Argentine helmsman has made his debut.

And although in the end they ended up dividing the points, Atlas, the still Champion of Mexican soccer, continues in the battle to reach the top of the table. While Cougars he leaves with the concern of not having the leader of his defense one hundred and just in a fundamental week, because on Wednesday they receive Saprissa And the saturday Americain two games where it is as it is, but they cannot lose.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ATLAS: YON DE LUISA RECEIVED THE CHAMPION’S T-SHIRT