Artists at Risk Connection demands the freedom of Cuban artists imprisoned by the regime

international organization Artists at Risk Connection (ARC) condemned the Cuban regime for the abuses against artists from the island in a message on Saturday in which he recalled that last year more than 300 figures from the arts demanded the release of Cubans who have been imprisoned.

“Cuban artists have been imprisoned, persecuted and forced into exile. More than 300 artists, including Meryl Streep, Isabel Allende, Masih Alinejad, among others; join our Connection and demand the freedom of Cuban artists. art is not a crime“, noted on Twitter that international network that protects the right to artistic freedom and advocates that creators around the world can live and work without worries.

The ARC statement, jointly signed by PEN International and Human Rights Watch in December 2021, was republished on Twitter, also by the US Embassy in Havana.

Nobel laureates in literature such as Mario Vargas Llosa, JM Coetzee and Orhan Pamuk, as well as the writers Gioconda Belli, Sergio Ramírez, Paul Auster, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Zadie Smith and Tom Stoppard, agreed that “The Cuban government should respect freedom of expression, release artists who have been arbitrarily detained, drop abusive criminal charges, and allow those in exile to return to their country“.

Not since the Black Spring of 2003, when Havana imprisoned 75 dissident voices, had such a broad list of renowned artists and intellectuals come together in a pronouncement condemning the regime.

The text recalled that “independent Cuban artists have become a prominent voice in denouncing the lack of fundamental human rights and freedoms in Cuba“.

“These artists, which include the rappers, writers, actors and plastic artists who started the San Isidro, 27N and Archipiélago movements, have organized mass demonstrations and used the country’s growing internet access to get the world to pay more attention to the Cuban regime’s abuses. Some of these artists also wrote and performed the song ‘Patria y Vida’, which went viral as a protest anthem against repression in the country, and recently received the Song of the Year award at the Latin Grammys“, he added.

The personalities denounce that “the Cuban government has committed systematic abuses against dozens of independent artists, including arbitrary arrests and abusive restrictions on movement and communications, such as house arrest and surveillance. Many of the artists —including the interpreters of ‘Patria and Life’ Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maykel Castillo ‘Osorbo‘—remain in pretrial detention and face unjust or unfounded criminal charges.”

The signatories urged the Cuban government to “respect the fundamental role that art and artists play in society and to immediately put an end to the harassment of artists who express political and social criticism against the regime in the exercise of their right to freedom of expression.”.

“Imprisoning artists or forcing them into exile forever for their artistic creation, words and ideas is an abusive and inhumane act“, expressed the figures of the art world.