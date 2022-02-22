Ariana Grande bets on the most trending graphic outline

20 anti-acne foundations

Let’s say that of all makeup trends who plan to rock this year, who focus their attention on the look they are key. After a few months loaded with naturalness, thus dispensing with eye look very marked, the eyeliner recovers its prominence as the star product to achieve infinite styles. We are talking about the classic ‘foxy eyes’ that the models made fashionable, but also about the inverted eyeliner, of its derivative in a double version, of the colored one and even a floating one. However, pay close attention because there is a very specific style that promises to outshine the rest. We talk about outlined graph why own Ariana Grande abandon your identity sign.

Graphic ‘eyeliner’: the top trend of 2022

Surely when we mention the term ‘Ariana Grande style eyeliner‘ a very specific one comes to mind: a classic black eyeliner but sharp, diagonal to the temple and always pristine. In fact, she considers it so herself in a video posted on her makeup account, REM Beauty.

However, the impact that TikTok has on the rise of new tendencies it also reaches the artist’s boudoir. Along with the art of making false freckles, the new ‘contouring’ and the many possibilities of blush, the graphic liner triumphs in a sublime way and has so stated Ariana Grande in this photo.

Tricks to make the graphic ‘eyeliner’

Given its symmetrical characteristics, the making of the delineated more trend It involves a series of steps that you cannot skip. The first thing you have to do is apply a primer that, perfectly, can be your main concealer. Then what you will have to do is outline your ‘eyeliner’ as usual, from the outer half of the eyelid to where you want to extend the ‘tail’. Once ready, draw a line from the tip towards the crease of the eyelid. This can reach the tear duct or, if you prefer, stop in the center.

We recommend that, for the result to be perfect, you bet on a precise eyeliner, easy to use and, preferably, very fine felt or brush tips. As for color, and although black is the most coveted, you can give free rein to your imagination and try pink, green, yellow or orange.

