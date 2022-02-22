Arcotherapy week with missions featuring arches

Wild Weeks are back, though they don’t seem to be called that anymore. On this occasion, the arches will be taken to Fortnite with Arcotherapy Week and numerous missions that will encourage us to use these weapons more often.

What is the date of the Arcotherapy Week in Fortnite and until when will it be available?

This ‘wild week’ is now available and we can enjoy it until 8:59 am on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 (Colombian time).

What does it consist of?

During these days we will find the bows primitive fiery, stinky primitive, mechanical explosive and mechanical shock all over the island Fortnite, both in chests and loot on the ground. Of course we can find arrows in ammo boxes.

If they look familiar to you, it’s because these bows have been in the game for Season 6: Instincts Chapter 2.

Thats not all. During Arcotherapy Week we will have new missions available in Fortnite:

Attack OI forces with a Primitive Firebow (7)

Push wild animals with a mechanical shock bow in different matches (2)

Deal damage to players with a primitive fetid bow (250)

Eliminate opponents with a mechanical explosive bow (3)

Hunt wild animals with a bow (3)

Deal damage to opponents with a bow (250)

