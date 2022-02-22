Arcotherapy week in Fortnite: guide to challenges and missions

The Arcotherapy Weekthe Wild Week 1 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 started on 02/22/2022. brought back the bowsfirst introduced to the game in Chapter 3 Season 6. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you what changes and news there are, and how to complete each challenge and mission of this batch:

Wild Week 1 – Arcotherapy Week in Fortnite Season 1: changes and news

Wild Week 1 Official Art: Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 3 Arc Therapy Week

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Wild Week 1 is active between 02/22/2022 at 15:00 CET and 03/01/2022 at 14:59 CET. During this time, these are the changes and news in-game assets:

Primitive Firebows are back . They spawn randomly on the ground and/or in chests.

. They spawn randomly on the ground and/or in chests. Primitive Fetid Bows Return . They spawn randomly on the ground and/or in chests.

. They spawn randomly on the ground and/or in chests. Mechanical Explosive Bows are back . They spawn randomly on the ground and/or in chests.

. They spawn randomly on the ground and/or in chests. Mechanical Shock Bows are back . They spawn randomly on the ground and/or in chests.

. They spawn randomly on the ground and/or in chests. We can find arrows (the ammunition of the bows) in the groundon chests and in ammo boxes.

Fortnite Season 1 – Arcotherapy Week Missions

Challenges and Missions of the Primitive Arc Week in Fortnite

Attack OI Forces with a Primitive Firebow (0/7) – Reward: 8,000 Season XP

Push wild animals with a Mechanical Shock Bow in different matches (0/2) – Reward: 8,000 Season PE

Deal damage to players with a Primitive Fetid Bow (0/250) – Reward: 8,000 Season XP

Eliminate opponents with a Mechanical Explosive Bow (0/3) – Reward: 8,000 Season PE

Hunt wild animals with a bow (0/3) – Reward: 8,000 Season PE

Attack OI Forces with a Primitive Fire Bow

What this mission asks us to do is the following: Over any number of games in Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads game modes, land a total of seven Primitive Fire Bow hits on OI Guards. We will find this weapon randomly on the ground, or in chests. We will find OI Guards in the drilling zones and in Clandestine Cavern:

We will find OI Guards in these locations

Push wild animals with a Mechanical Shock Bow in different matches

What this mission asks us to do is the following: In two different games of any game mode, we must shoot animals with a Mechanical Shock Bow to push them with the shock effect of their arrows. We will find this weapon randomly on the ground, or in chests. we will find wild animals like chickens, boars, wolves and frogs at these points on the map:

We will find wolves, chickens, boars and frogs at these points on the map

Deal damage to players with a Primal Fetid Bow

What this mission asks us to do is the following: Over any number of games of any game mode, deal a total of 250 damage to enemy players with Primal Fetid Bows. Remember that this type of weapon deals damage both from the direct hit of an arrow and from the fetid gas they emit once they hit. We will find this weapon randomly on the ground, or in chests.

Eliminate opponents with a Mechanical Explosive Bow

What this mission asks us to do is the following: Throughout any number of games of any game mode, we must eliminate a total of three opponents with a Mechanical Explosive Bow. Remember that this type of weapon deals damage both from the direct hit of an arrow and from the explosion they generate once they hit. We will find this weapon randomly on the ground, or in chests.

Hunt wild animals with a bow

What this mission asks us to do is the following: Throughout any number of games of any game mode, we must eliminate a total of three animals with a bow of any type. We will find bows randomly on the ground, or in chests. we will find wild animals like chickens, boars, wolves and frogs at these points on the map: