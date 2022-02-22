Apple has already decided on the design of the iPhone 14

The first manufacturing tests of the iPhone 14 have begun, so its design is already fully defined.

We have been talking about the possible new design of the iPhone 14 for many weeks, even months, and new information ensures that the design that Apple has finally chosen is already final. As reported Taiwan Economic TimesFoxconn has already started test production of the iPhone 14 Pro, indicating that Apple has finalized its design.

According to the report, Foxconn will manufacture the high-end models of the iPhone 14that is, the Pro models, while luxshare It will manufacture the two mid-range models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The latter have not yet started this manufacturing test. This is a common process every year that usually happens throughout the month of February.

Apple’s iPhone 14 has recently entered trial production, and it is rumored that Luxshare has not yet obtained the new product trial production on NPI orders, and will not be able to manufacture the high-end iPhone 14, with higher profit unit prices , and you will only be able to get the base orders of the iPhone 14 this year.

The report also notes that the current tests can be considered as the “early manufacturing stage” of new iPhones, a phase in which the faults are evaluated and if the manufacturing quality is adequate. This way, errors can be corrected to have everything ready when the final production begins in a few months.

After trial production begins, the foundry must collect data, correct anomalies, evaluate the production process and products that need improvement, and assess whether the products produced by the trial are acceptable. Therefore, NPI production can be considered as the initial stage of receiving orders and entering mass production.

The iPhone 14 Pro looks amazing in these images

The iPhone 14 range of this is expected to include, again, four variants, including two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch models. We will not have iPhone 14 mini this year and instead we will have a model with a much larger screen. And we also know more things like the increase in RAM or the new 48-megapixel camera.

