Apple AR/VR glasses have finished testing to start production

DigiTimes has reported that EVT 2 testing of Apple’s glasses has ended and mass production could begin.

It’s been months full of rumors about Apple glasses. One of the expected products the next company revolution.

Its arrival seemed to be getting closer, but now it becomes a complete reality and its launch would be planned to be soon.

Apple would have finished making the most important tests to mark the start of mass production of mixed reality glasses that have been rumored for just over a couple of years and that have gained more strength in recent months.

Apple glasses are coming

According to information from DigiTimes obtained directly from some of the suppliers of the components for this device, the second phase engineering validation tests (EVT 2) that guarantee the fulfillment of the company’s design objectives and specifications for the prototype units have been successfully completed.

At the moment the portal maintains more details of this information by payment method, for which it becomes somewhat “exclusive” while waiting for it to be released in a general way. However, this could confirm many of the latest rumors in which it was mentioned this same year as a possible release date.

Well, although Bloomberg had recently commented on a possible delay for 2023, if the tests are completed, only the correct functioning of the software would remain. Resulting in a very high probability that the launch will happen during this same year.

And so it begins the countdown to see the arrival of these glasses that already have clues about the operating system they will use. At the moment, this information joins everything we know about Apple glasses increasing the excitement and the desire to see what they can do.

