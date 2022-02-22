Antonio Brown attacks Bucs again, reiterates that he was forced to play injured

Antonio Brown does not release the Buccaneers and posts another message against the team on social networks

Antonio Brown, former receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, once again attacked the organization with which he was champion in the Super Bowl LV.

In a message via Instagram, Antonio Brown reiterated his story that Bruce Arians and the institution asked him to play despite being injured, and that Tom Brady, who brought him to the Buccaneers by recommendation, lied to him.

Antonio Brown was recently fired by the Buccaneers, and the receiver’s lawyer assures that everything was treacherous and illegal and now they seek to justify it – they assure that they forced him to play injured. Getty

“They intentionally tried to hurt me. Send me knowing that he was injured. Tom said that he would throw if I played hurt ”, can be read in Brown’s post, text accompanied by an X-ray in the background.

“He didn’t throw me. Imagine being hurt, playing like this, and also being lied to.”

“Coach said if I couldn’t run, I’d get the hell out of there.”

Antonio Brown released this image of his foot/ankle injury on his IG account with usual claims that #Bucs made him play hurt, Tom Brady didn’t throw him the football and Bruce Arians fired him for being hurt. pic.twitter.com/tLOTOshcfm — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 21, 2022

In the game against the New York Jets in Week 17, Brown effectively removed his gear on the court and walked to the locker room in full view of his stunned teammates and the crowd.

At the end of the game, Bruce Arians announced that Brown would no longer be a Buccaneer and has constantly stressed that he didn’t send him out injured, that the receiver was upset because he wasn’t getting much play.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht told ESPN that in the week before the episode, Brown and his agent Ed Wasielewski had asked the Bucs to guarantee $2 million in his previously incentive-linked contract. The Bucs declined the request.

Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, have threatened legal action against the Buccaneers over his firing, including a possible defamation lawsuit, alleging the Bucs pushed him to play in pain and for promoting a mental health narrative that is false.

An MRI done shortly after the incident revealed broken bone fragments, a torn ligament of bone and cartilage loss, Burstyn said.

Brown has said he would like to continue playing football next season after his ankle heals. But he is also continuing his career in music and recently announced that he became president of Donda Sports, a sports and lifestyle brand of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. He also tweeted last week that he would like to buy the Denver Broncos through Donda Sports.