Angelina Jolie surprises by reappearing on a visit to Cambodia with her daughter Shiloh: The country where she adopted Maddox | People | Entertainment

Angelina Jolie surprised by reappearing in Cambodia. In some photos that became viral on the networks, the Hollywood superstar is seen, together with her daughter Shiloh, visiting some places in the Asian country.

In some images released by an account dedicated to reporting the steps of the actress, she is seen posing with her friend, the writer and businesswoman, Loung Ung.

Last year, for May 20, World Bee Day, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife posed for the lens of Dan Winters, an American photographer, who, together with National Geographic, made impressive portraits of Jolie covered in bees.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the urgent need to protect them and tell about a UNESCO-Guerlain program that trains women as beekeepers-entrepreneurs and protectors of native bee habitats around the world, according to National Geographic.

Angelina Jolie back in Cambodia

At the moment, two unconfirmed versions are circulating about what the activist does in the aforementioned country. Some netizens assure that she is recording a new installment of the adventure film for which many remember Jolie, “Lara Croft Tomb Raider”.

Two collaborators of “Angie”, as they call her, posted on their Instagrams the same photo posing with the star and with the same caption: “Quality time with Angie The real Lara Croft on the set of Tomb Raider! It was a pleasure @angelinajolie ”.

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over business transaction

But no, it is not a new installment. The writing refers to the fact that “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life” was recorded in 2003 exactly in the place where they were photographed.

Cambodia also has a lot of meaning for the actress, as it is the country where she adopted her eldest son, Maddox. It was precisely there, 20 years ago, that she visited the orphanage where she found her little boy who would make her her mother.

Last year, the name of the interpreter of “Eternals” was involved in the scandal that slipped into the media, when there was talk of the “buying of babies” of that nationality, adopted by American families, published the Daily Mail.

At the time, it was speculated that the eldest of the Jolie-Pitt clan was not an orphaned child, at the time that Angelina applied to be his adoptive mother.

On campaign for the bees

Angelina Jolie is again working on the campaign to raise awareness about caring for bees.

World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20, so it is more likely that he is making a documentary that details the welfare of these insects.

In addition, with the two boys who posed, his collaborators in Cambodia, An Dinh Vu and August Neumann Kristensen, are recognized protectors and scholars of these animals.

The artist looked very relaxed with an outfit in neutral tones, made up of a set of ecru linen pants tied at the waist and a delicate top decorated with beige lace. As a complement, she wore a long, ankle-length tunic, matching her blouse in a print with white details.

For greater comfort during her visit to the Angkor Wat temple, she chose rustic sandals made in shades of brown and beige. In other snapshots, she is seen wearing another outfit, concentrating on filming some scenes for her work caring for bees.

In a video on the TikTok platform, Shiloh is seen walking in the group that accompanies Angelina, among whom cameramen can be seen, recording the artist’s activities. While in another photo, the teenager is preserved in detail posing with a young man from Cambodia.