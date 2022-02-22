Angelina Jolie looks incredible during her dream VACATION in ITALY: PHOTOS

Angelina Jolie looks better than ever during his holidays in italyand this is demonstrated by its most recent photographs shared through social networks.

In accordance with AND! On-lineAngelina Jolie and her children left vacation to europeand one of their destinations was Italy, where they stayed in the luxurious Hotel Cipriani in Venice.

Among the photos spread from the actress’s social networks, there is one of Angelina wearing a beautiful and long gray caftan while balancing on the roof of an Italian house.

In another moment, Angelina is seen entering a luxury train, to later enjoy a meal on board this transport. In the last of that session, the actress holds a camera while she looks out the window.

But the interpreter of Maleficent was not alone. During her stay, some friends of hers joined her. In another Instagram post, she is seen with artists Jean René, better known as “JR”, as well as well-known Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, and French artist Prune Nourry.

How are things with Brad Pitt?

After the news of the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie came to light in 2016, the couple has faced one of the most difficult, long and expensive processes in history, as it is believed that they have spent around a million of dollars just to pay the fees of their respective lawyers. The reason for this fight is that both actors want to obtain custody of their five children, who turn out to be minors, which has complicated the situation for five years.

It was not until May 2021 that it was revealed that Brad Pitt had won joint custody in order to spend more time with his children, something that Angelina was not willing to give in to. The trial lasted several months until, finally, Judge John Ouderikirk made some modifications to the original agreement so that Pitt could live with his children. This, despite the evidence presented by the actress in which she pointed out the incompetence of her ex-husband to take care of the minors.

The actress presented evidence in court showing that Brad Pitt was not in a position to care for their children, which is why Angelina filed for divorce. It is said that an incident with Maddox, her eldest son who was 15 years old at the time, was the straw that broke the camel’s back and what motivated the protagonist of Maleficent to separate from her husband, who was investigated by the FBI and social services.

After her divorce from Brad Pitt, the press has linked her to Garrett Hedlund, Colin Farrell and recently to singer The Weekend, as he and Angelina were seen together at an Italian restaurant called Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Despite questions from the press, both remained silent.