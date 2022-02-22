Angélica Rivera debuts on TikTok with dance with her daughters

actress and singer Danna Paola criticized the way a magazine focused on his physique during a recent interview with him.

In a series of social media posts, the star of the telenovela “Elite” He explained his feelings about how the media has commented on his appearance on more than one occasion.

He commented that at the airport he found an edition of People magazine, which he bought to see how his interview had gone.

He stated that “everything is super nice”, but mentioned that whenever he gives interviews, he likes to talk about his projects, his current status, motivations, mental health, among other topics.

“But I’m always asked about my physique, it’s always a point of opinion, and I’ve been struggling with those questions for years and turning them into something positive,” he said.

He assured that this time too much emphasis was placed on how he looks now, “specifically with my body”, and clarified that he tried to avoid those questions.

“And I focused on my mental health, as that has helped a lot to take care of myself on the outside as well,” she said.

He reiterated that during the interviews he tries to turn these types of questions around, and not emphasize the changes in his body.

“It has never been an easy subject for me and even more so when the media made me body sham for many years”

In another publication, the actress added that she disagrees with what the magazine said, since she is not debuting a new figure.

“But for real!? No, I’m not wearing a new figure, NO, I didn’t do the photo shoot to show it off, so, disappointing.”

“Respect”: Paty Cantú supports Danna Paola

Danna Paola’s statements did not go unnoticed by fans and colleagues in the media, as one of the signs of support she received was from the singer. Paty Cantu.

The former member of LU assured that she is not the only one to whom it happens, since the focus on the physique weighs in particular on women in the industry.

“It weighs on so many of us/it happens. And the level of focus that the environment puts on the physical, especially for women in the industry is ridiculous.

He pointed out that it is good that Danna Paola highlights how valuable it is to take care of mental health and expressed his respect for her.

“How nice of you to highlight that mental health and merit are worth taking care of instead of superficial opinions about anyone… RESPECT.”

👏🏼 It weighs so many of us / happens. And the level of focus that the environment puts on the physical, especially for women in the industry is ridiculous. It’s good that you emphasize that it is worth taking care of mental health and merit instead of superficial opinions about anyone… RESPECT. https://t.co/WXaDaPNjZS – Paty Cantu (@PatyCantu) February 22, 2022

