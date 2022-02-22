Ángel Romero paralyzes all of Cruz Azul with his health problem

Ángel Romero paralyzed Cruz Azul fans for his health problem that worries all of Mexico.

Ángel Romero faces new problems in Cruz Azul ahead of the next matches for Liga MX and even for the Concachampions due to health problems that appeared in the last few hours.

The attacking midfielder only played one game in the cement shirt and his absence from training drew the attention of members of the press for his lack of competitive pace.

However, in the last hours, reports in Mexico indicated that the health problems refer to a contagion of COVID-19 and that he will have to wait until he is discharged to be concentrated again.

“Following the protocols of the CONCACAF Champions League, 55 COVID-19 tests were carried out on the Men’s First Team squad, which returned a positive result,” reads the first part of the cement workers’ statement.

“The player is already under the corresponding isolation and observation measures, with the supervision of the club’s Medical Area,” they ended up reporting through their personal media on social networks.

In this way, everything indicates that Ángel Romero will not be available for the second leg of the match for the round of 16 of the Concachampions against the Canadian team Forze FC.