AND! Entertainment broadcasts the 2022 SAG Awards live

AND! Entertainmentthe multiplatform maximum reference in red carpets and pop culture, has everything ready so that Latin America can appreciate the iconic looks and outfits of the most acclaimed celebrities of the year

stars like Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci), Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos), Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…boom!), Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza), Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Jared Leto (House Of Gucci), Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye), Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Ewan McGregor (halston), Reese witherspoon (The Morning Show), Elle Fanning (The Great), Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos), Will Smith (KingRichard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth) among other personalities, will walk the red carpet of the SAG AWARDS 2022.

Ready to discover what the looks that our favorite celebrities will wear in the first red carpet of the year?

Don’t miss ¨Live From The Red Carpet E!: SAG Awards 2022¨

this Sunday February 27th from 5PM Facebook: Facebook.com/Eonlinelatino

Instagram: @Eonlinelatino

Twitter: @Eonlinelatino

YouTube: youtube.com/eonlinelatinola

