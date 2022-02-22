Anastasiya Kvitko, the Russian Kim Kardashian, steals looks posing in a low-cut blouse without a bra

Although her more than 12.2 million Instagram followers are used to seeing the voluptuous Anastasiya Kvitko In a bikini, with a photo she showed that she also knows how to stand out in a casual look that could not hide her charms.

On this occasion, the model published an image in which she allowed herself to be admired posing in front of the camera, dressed in a low-cut nude blouse tied to her waist and a miniskirt, an outfit that stole thousands of looks because the so-called Russian Kim Kardashian did not wear a bra.

“Don’t loose your focus 😙”, titled the postcard that in a matter of hours has achieved thousands of likes and hundreds of compliments.

“Beautiful woman 😘😘”, “You look delicious 🔥👏” and “This girl is very sexy 🙂🌹”, are part of the messages that the curvaceous blonde received.

Days before, Anastasiya Kvitko paralyzed hearts on the popular social network when she modeled sitting on a sofa, sheathed in hot tiny lingerie black that highlighted her prominent hips, legs and “bustyness”.

