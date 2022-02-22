“American Psycho” with Christian Bale on Paramount Network

Advertising

“American Psycho” (+18), the thriller psychological in which Christian bale (“The Dark Knight”) gets into the skin of a yuppie killer in the 80’s comes to Paramount Network on Wednesday, June 2 at 10:20 p.m. as part of the special “Cinema with a star”.

Based on the homonymous novel by Brett Easton Ellis and directed by Mary Harron (I shot Andy Warhol) is not only considered one of the most important films of the early 2000s, but also a cult film.

Bold and thought-provoking, it tells the first-person story of Patrick Bateman, a seemingly perfect New Yorker desperately trying to be like any other wealthy man on Wall Street. However, Bateman’s murderous impulses begin to control him completely and only his desire to kill will keep him calm in a society ruled by appearances and money.

Synopsis

In a morally flat world where clothes make more sense than skin, Patrick Bateman is a superbly crafted specimen who ticks all the boxes for Master of the Universe, from his costume design to his chemicals. He’s pretty much perfect, like almost everyone in his world, and he’s desperately trying to fit in with it. The more he tries to be like any other wealthy man on Wall Street, the more anonymous he becomes and the less control he has over his terrible instincts and his insatiable thirst for blood, which drags him into a maelstrom in which objects are worth more than body and soul. soul of a person.

Original title: American Psycho Country: United States Year: 2000 Director: Mary Harron Distribution: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas, Samantha Mathis, Matt Ross, Bill Sage, Chloë Sevigny, Cara Seymour, Guinevere Turner, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Theroux, Monika Meier