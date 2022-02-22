America vs. Pachuca – Match Report – February 20, 2022

América suffered a new blow in Clausura 2022 by succumbing with a convincing 1-3 against Pachuca, a result that keeps the Águilas in the last places of the table, while the Hidalguenses became sub-leaders of the tournament.

América jumped onto the field of Coloso de Santa Úrsula with an unusual lineup, as coach Santiago Solari opted to place Miguel Layún as a holding midfielder, a position that ended up weighing on the experienced midfielder throughout the match.

The dynamics and speed of the Tuzos was lethal for the feathered ones, because in just five minutes they had three important actions to go on top of the scoreboard.

America managed to level the match after 20 minutes of play. Diego Valdés had the first chance with a shot outside the large area, which caused Pachuca to lock himself in and look for the speed of his players to create danger in the rival field.

The team from Hidalgo achieved first place through a counterattack led by Avilés Hurtado, who beat Richard Sánchez, gave the ball to Nico Ibáñez and he finished off with his left leg to score the first goal of the match.

The Tuzos were close to the second goal two minutes later. Miguel Layún made a bad pass in midfield and Avilés was outlined facing the rival field, where he was never reached by Layún, he passed to Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán and he crossed with power, but Ibáñez could not finish off.

The lack of coordination between Miguel Layún and Jorge Sánchez caused a large gap that was taken advantage of by the hidalguenses with a filtered ball from Luis Chávez to Guzmán, who found himself alone on the left side, outlined himself in the area and before the return of the defense decided to assist Avilés, who with a space decided to shoot from mid-distance and put the ball close to the post and unattainable to Ochoa, who only complained about the second entry.

América started the second half better, recovering the ball in the rival field just 10 minutes into the second half. From the right flank, Diego Valdés passed the ball between two rivals to Henry Martín, who covered the ball with his body and finished off with power to make it 1-2.

The goal served for the feathered men to return to the game emotionally, because in the next play Roger Martínez was close to achieving the equalizer, if it were not for Óscar Ustari, who stopped the Colombian’s shot with both hands.

Henry himself missed the equalizer, as he entered the area with time and space, but he did not make a quick decision and in his hesitation the defenders pressed and when he finished off the ball he only managed to touch the ball and reach the goal without any problems. goalkeeper.

Pachuca again bet on a counter against the feathered os. Luis Chávez who won the ball from Roger, who tried to recover the ball, but in his efforts he was left lying on the grass. The Tuzos midfielder faced Bruno Valdez and filtered ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, who directly faced Memo Ochoa, overcame him and finished off between Jorge Meré’s legs to score the third goal.

América fell in the mood and although they tried a second goal, they were inaccurate in the last quarter of the field, while in the stands the fans were silent in the last minutes and claimed the faults of their players.

América suffered its third loss on the Azteca Stadium field in the tournament and in front of them they have the Clásico Capitalino against Pumas as their next game.