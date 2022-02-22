Amanda Seyfried’s double baffled Laurita Fernández: “Luisana Lopilato?”

The “lookalikes” section of Welcome aboard, a program broadcast by El Trece, continues to attract participants who want to show that they are double celebrities.

This Monday, Laurita Fernández, who is the host of the program, was struck by the beauty of a participant named Milagros. “I don’t know who she is, but she is beautiful. Welcome. I was distracted by the eyes that she has, ”said the artist.

“How cute. For me, she is a Victoria’s Secret model, but I do not remember the name, “said Barby Franco. “Are you a Victoria’s Secret model?” Fernandez asked the woman from Caballito. “No,” Milagros replied as she shook her head.

“Let’s see, look there, at the camera. You are Justina Bustos”, considered the driver. The participant shook her head again.

Then, the members of the program began to risk. Francesca said that she was the double of Nicole Nuemann, but she was wrong. Mario Guerci pointed out that the girl from Caballito was similar to Scarlett Johansson, although he did not guess, Milagros assured that she was close to her thinking that she was a Hollywood actress.

Laurita began to take notes: “Hollywood actress, light eyes, blonde hair”, and asked the participant: “What letter does the name begin with”, “with the A”, the girl replied.

The host began to rule out names: “Hollywood actress, who is not Justina Bustos, who is not the Lady’s Gambit, who is not Luisana Lopilato because you told me you are international, she is not Nicole Neumann.”

And when she seemed exhausted, she asked Milagros: “And you are?”, And before the participant could respond, the artist could not control her emotion, holding her head, she began to shout: “AAAAA”, seeking to complete the name of the actress

“Amanda”, launched Laurita. Milagros encouraged her: “You have it.” “Amanda Seyfreid”, assured the former member of Showmatch. Finally, for the first time, the participant said “Yes”.

After that, the production put a photo of the Hollywood actress on the screen and all the members of Welcome aboard agreed with the resemblance: “It’s the same! How wonderful!”.