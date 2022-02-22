All the film versions of the villains of ‘The Batman’

A new Batman movie is about to hit theaters. batmanby Matt Reeves, has become in the center of the expectation of the fans of the antihero for his twist to the character. Much younger, violent and focused on revenge, the latest Batman is a reflection of his long evolution on screen and also the way the character is often understood.

But on the other hand, Reeves’ film will also include four of the classic villains from the Batman story. Carmine Falcone, played by John Turturro, will once again symbolize Gotham’s most devious crime world. Also Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin (Colin Farrell) will be part of the dark scenario with which Batman must fight. The quartet is completed by Selina Kyle/Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, as well as Enigma, with the face of Paul Dano.

It is not the first time that a Batman movie includes a good part of the characters of the criminal world of Gotham. But yes, perhaps the first opportunity in which he analyzes his participation from a sinister, realistic and bloody angle. If Christopher Nolan showed symbolic and violent versions of DC characters, Reeves is willing to make them real criminals. A nuance that makes the most recent film of the bat man the possibility of exploring something more than his heroic quality. And also to show the darkness of a brutal city that needs a hero in search of justice.

The Batman villain formula has been parsed into all sorts of different versions in the movies. We leave you a review of the previous incarnations of the characters that Reeves will show on the screen. A way to understand evil in Gotham. And especially, how they modify the interpretation of the bat man.

Carmine Falcone, Tom Wilkinson in the Christopher Nolan trilogy

The British actor knew how to give Gotham’s most devious crime boss a realistic and cruel air. As much as to become a figure of care in the midst of an increasingly growing and dangerous collection of villains. For the character, Nolan insisted that the actor create a interpretation of an ambitious and urban mobster. “A version for the new millennium” by Vito Corleone. “The instructions were a bit vague, but I managed to hold the character,” Wilkinson joked years later.

Although Nolan was not entirely convinced by the first tests on batmanbegins (2005) on the actor’s vision, allowed him to experiment. Wilkinson’s Falcone was an awkward incarnation on the corruption of power and evil in a violent city. In fact, Wilkinson’s performance turned out to be one of the high points of the title.

The Penguin, Danny DeVito in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman Returns’

After the success of the return of the batman to the cinema, Burton found himself in the curious situation of having to surpass his own work. Batman (1989) had as its driving force Jack Nicholson’s Joker, an extraordinary character who became an instant icon. So Burton decided that the sequel would bring together two of the great villains of the saga. And that, furthermore, they would be a fundamental part of understanding the duality of his ambiguous and melancholic Batman.

At first, the selection of an actor like Danny DeVito to play such a character surprised. After all, the actor had a long history as a character actor, director and producer. But DeVito rose to the challenge and ended up portraying Oswald Cobblepot from an astonishing point of view. Closer to a goth creature than a comic book villain, Burton’s version surprises with its sinister quality. A monster that brilliantly referenced the comic book version of him and had a dark dialogue with all the faces of Bruce Wayne.

Catwoman, Lee Meriwether in ‘Batman: The Movie’ by Leslie H. Martinson

With her weird eyebrows and mischievous smile, Meriwether played a Catwoman as tricky as she was charming. It was the roaring sixties, and the Batman series had incorporated a radiant — and unique — version of her character into her storyline. One of her oldest villains, she assumed the peculiar evolution, with a black suit and also, a series of clever phrases. And although the director even hinted that in a script sketch, the character of Meriwether came to kiss Batman, it did not happen. The reason? It was a movie for the whole family and the sexual tension between the two characters was evident.

Still, there were plenty of innuendos and double meaning phrases. But beyond his status as a possible love interest for the hero, the character had his own conflict. The villainess ran an underground criminal organization called the United Underworld, which had concrete plans to world conquest. And also from the heart of Batman, already put. Which never happened.

Michelle Pfeiffer in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman Returns’

With an A-list actress willing to experiment, Burton created one of the greatest superhero movie characters in history. Pfeiffer’s version isn’t just the quintessence of Catwoman’s vulnerability and strength. As well, is a very rare creature halfway between madness and a twilight lucidity that dazzles by its inner tragedy. As if that wasn’t enough, the origin story that Burton provided for her character made her an icon.

Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle was a survivor, but also a villain with a purpose. Clad in a tight latex suit, complete with lethal claws and prodigious handling of the whip, she too baffled the more conservative audience. But Burton went further and provided his actress with several of the iconic sequences from the Batman franchise. Data to remember? The well-known scene where Catwoman tries to eat a bird is not a trick movie. Pfeiffer kept a live bird in her mouth for nearly four minutes.

In the book “Batman: The Definitive History of the Dark Knight in Comics, Movies and Beyond,” Pfeiffer talked about the experience of playing the classic villain. “I suppose that [Catwoman] It just broke all the stereotypes of what it means to be a woman. I found that shocking and forbidden.”

Halle Berry in Pitof’s ‘Catwoman’

The Oscar winner Halle Berry played a peculiar and failed version of the villain in an attempt to explore her figure outside the canon. The film attempted to function as standalone origin story and in fact does not belong to any known narrative line. And maybe because of that, it became a resounding failure. Whether it was because he intermingles the character with a series of confusing mythological versions or the lousy story.

The truth is that this look at the character lacks depth and meaning. Much more, when she was presented as a lone heroine, with some parallels with the version of Michelle Pfeiffer. In the end, the premise of a murdered woman who receives the “gift” of coming back to life thanks to her feline spirit, it seemed more mocking than heroic.

Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’

Nolan decided to create a superhero that was realistic but also embodied the light and dark of Gotham. And his Catwoman embodied by a magnificent Anne Hathaway shows the uncomfortable spaces of a corrupt city. Despite the movie has some script flaws and the character wobbles at times is a metaphor for the ambiguous.

Also, from the search for redemption that ultimately sustains the Nolan premise. With a peculiar mix of femme fatale and antihero, Hathaway’s Catwoman is the reflection of a Gotham near the abyss. At the same time, from the darkness that she holds to the trilogy and analyzes the spirit of a harder look at Batman.

Riddler, Frank Gorshin in ‘Batman: The Movie’ by Leslie H. Martinson

With green tights and a strange accent, the ’66 version of the Riddler is curious for a few different reasons. He didn’t just bring the comic book character to the screen in a vibrant and twisted adaptation. It is also because his actor created a dark personality for what looked like an operetta villain. Gorshin managed to imprint his Riddler with a sinister personality that was awkward and a bit unsettling. In fact, the press of the time even said that he “collided” with the happy spirit of the series and from time to time overshadowed the hero. Quite an achievement with Batman dancing the bat twist.

Jim Carrey in Joel Schumacher’s ‘Batman Forever’

Enigma in ‘Batman Forever’ (1995) | Warner Bros.

By the time Schumacher took over directing the Batman franchise, there were already some problems with the cast and the character approach. but the manager made the decision to follow the tradition of Burton and search for big-name actors for their villains. And on this occasion, he found in comedian Jim Carrey an amazing adaptation of an iconic villain.

Known for his physical comedy skills, the actor turned Enigma into a terrifying combination of the mocking and the sinister. So much so that it was rumored on set tensions due to Carrey’s behavior. It was even commented that the actor never abandoned the role and dedicated himself to harassing Tommy Lee Jones, his criminal accomplice in fiction.





