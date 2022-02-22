All Star Exathlon: Plot? This was Ana Lago’s DRAMA against Heliud Pulido and Heber

Day to day, Exathlon All Star is moving away from the concept of sports reality and closer to that of melodrama, because now we see the participants much more vulnerable and unafraid to express their feelings. The rivalries are much more direct and controversial, and even the relationships and friendships much more intense.

On this occasion, Anne Lake She experienced a situation, apparently very strong for her, along with two of her teammates and it remains to be seen what the outcome of this drama will be.

The emotions that are lived in Exathlon All Star they are as intense as the competitions themselves. Ultimately, the champions and finalists from past seasons of Exathlon Mexico that have been brought together in this special edition, are shown to be so emotionally fragile that any action could be a factor in triggering their frustration, joy, sadness or even their conspiracy complex.

As we could see in the advance of chapter 19 of Exathlon All Star, Anne Lake decides to face one of his great friends, Heliud PolishedAfter seeing him talk to Heber Gallegos.

With tears in her eyes, Ana tells to Heliud who feels that they are excluding her. After having seen ‘Blank Phantom’ and ‘Thunder’ strike up a conversation, the Mexican gymnast considered that this act was very strange and, possibly, she feels that they are putting her aside, they do not want to integrate her into the team and, perhaps , that it is even a plot to get her out.

For its part, Heliud said that a tension is being created between the red team, because heber is your best friend and Ana she is one of his best friends, so he stays between them, not knowing what to do.

What is certain is that Anne Lake you’re creating these conspiracy theories in your head, because up to this point, neither Heliud neither heber They have had a bad behavior with the athlete, but, of course, we do not know what she is feeling at this moment. Returning to the beaches of the Dominican Republic may be overwhelming her and causing her to be in a very sensitive emotional state.

In any case, we will be able to discover the outcome of this melodrama in today’s chapter of Exathlon All Startonight at 7:30 PM, by the Azteca UNO signal.