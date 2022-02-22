Ajax will compensate Abdelhak Nouri’s family with 7 million euros

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

The Ajax Amsterdam announced this Monday the payment of 7.85 million euros (8.9 million dollars) to the family of Abdelhak Nouri, victim in July 2017 of serious brain injuries after suffering a cardiac arrest in a friendly match.

“We are aware that the suffering of Abdelhak and his family does not end with this. It’s still a very sad situationwe also notice it here at Ajax,” club CEO Edwin van der Sar said in a statement.

Young promise of Ajax, Abdelhak Nouri, 24, has been in a vegetative state for four years and his family takes care of him at home.

In a pre-season friendly match against Werder Bremen in Austria, Nouri collapsed on the grass.

His family claimed compensation from the club to pay for the care of the young man and the Ajax accepted his full responsibility shortly after, recognizing that the first care for Nouri was not adequate.

This payment of 7 million 850 thousand euros puts an end to the judicial process. Ajax, in addition, has paid the costs of health personnel and Nouri’s care since the summer of 2017 and will continue to do so, the entity specified.

“The involvement and commitment of the Ajax they have been extremely important all these years”, admitted the father of the footballer Mohammed Nouriquoted in the statement.

“The Ajax It has been part of our lives since childhood. Abdelhak. We appreciate the union with the people responsible for the club and its fans,” he added.

