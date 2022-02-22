AJ Styles signed a new and millionaire contract with WWE

On January 5 of this year we reported here in SUPER FIGHTS that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that AJ Styles had renewed a contract for several years with WWE. And we anticipated that said agreement was going to put to win between two and three million dollars.

Now, this information has now been confirmed by another source, especially the salary issue. This afternoon, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed that Styles did renew his contract with WWE and that neither will he retire soon nor will he go to AEW.

► AJ Styles stays in WWE at least until 2025

I have confirmation on a major re-signing that had been rumored of late. Not Cody. Details on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa shortly. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 22, 2022

«I have confirmed a contractual renewal that has been reported lately. It’s not Cody.”

AJ Styles has re-signed with WWE. Fightful Select has confirmed the story, which was mentioned recently on Wrestling Observer Radio. We’re told this is a “big money deal” and have details on that on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa for subscribershttps://t.co/48irkf3iDy pic.twitter.com/v87Xw9gD4W — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 22, 2022

«AJ Styles has re-signed with WWE. Fightful Select has confirmed the story, which was recently mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio. We’ve been told it’s a ‘big money deal’.”

Deserves every penny and more — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 22, 2022

“He deserves every penny and more.”

Fightful points out that Styles is going to earn three million dollars a year as a minimum guarantee, that is, without counting bonuses for the sale of merchandise and appearances in premium events. What has not been fully confirmed is if you renewed for three or five years.

But it is clear that Styles feels very happy in the company of Vince McMahon, to whom he was able to show that he had everything to be a top Superstar of the company and who he also holds him in very high esteem. We’ll see what Styles talks about this topic.