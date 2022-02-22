AJ Styles renews his contract with WWE

AJ Styles renewed his contract with WWE in 2019. “The Phenomenal” assured in an interview that it would be the last time he would sign his signature on a contract, perhaps thinking about retirement or a last run for the independent scene. However, it seems that his plans have changed.

Last month the journalist of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that he had heard that AJ Styles had renewed with WWE. Now, Fightful Select, after contacting numerous company sources throughout this week, has confirmed the news. The media indicates that the agreement was made, and offered some details about it.

Fightful ensures that it is a multi-year deal, although its exact duration is unknown. His original contract was set to expire this coming spring/summer, which would have made him a free agent for the first time since he left New Japan Pro Wrestling. WWE expected Styles to have many suitors, and it is said that, like some other big names in the company, they wanted to extend Styles’ contract before he was a free agent and he could talk to other companies. It is said that the fighter is very happy in the companyand has mentioned on numerous occasions that he would like to work for WWE after retiring.

The sources with whom the media spoke indicated that it is a substantial agreement. Styles will receive more than 3 million dollars a year. These sources added that the fighter “he deserved every penny” and that “would easily get that back for the company“. They also said that he has paid for some additional bus trips.

At 44 years old, AJ Styles has managed to succeed wherever he has fought: ROH, TNA, NJPW, WWE,… Without a doubt, he has earned the nickname “phenomenal”. Now, with WrestleMania 38 just around the corner, rumors point to a confrontation with Edge in the Showcase of the Immortals, a dream match that fans would be delighted to see.

