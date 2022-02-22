Agent Boycott Threat Against Talent Combine Works; NFL removes bubble

The representatives opposed a “bubble” that would have prevented their clients from having contact with doctors, personal trainers and nutritionists, among others, during the event in Indianapolis, and threatened not to participate

With the NFL scouting combine to start next week indianapolisa group of player agents threatened to organize a boycott of key elements of the annual event, if concerns regarding the bubble were not addressed by COVID-19 for prospects, sources told ESPN.

The measure worked, and agent boycott threat against Combinado de Talento worked; the NFL modified its protocols against COVID-19 for the event, according to a memo sent out by the league Monday afternoon.

“As promised last week, we are following up to share with you the latest news about the protocols against COVID-19 for the 2022 NFL Combine.

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we continue to evolve our policies and procedures from the combined in consultation with medical experts. Although face masks are still mandatory for flights and medical check-ups in the combined (players and medical personnel), wearing a mask during the event at other times is still recommended, but not required. We encourage all players to stay within the secured areas of the combined at all times for your safety. However, if you wish to leave the secured areas during free time in your schedules, you will now be permitted to do so, at your own risk. If you prefer to stay within the secured areas and have your approved medical support staff (physical therapist, masseur, or approved physical trainer) within the secured areas, please follow the previously communicated procedure and complete the form via Teamworks (if not have done so yet).

“Please let us know if there are any questions related to protocol updates by COVID-19. We’ll continue to share important information with you via Teamworks as the combine draws closer. Let us know if there are any questions, and we look forward to seeing you soon in Indianapolis.”

Previously, the NFL sent a memo last week to draft prospects and their agents outlining the rules for the combinedincluding a bubble that would prevent players from interacting with their personal trainers, doctors, nutritionists, and agents in indianapolis. A group of agents representing more than 150 of the 324 invited prospects rejected the proposalpointing out that they would marginalize their constituents from the exercises of the combined, and from the interviews, if the league didn’t budge on those plans. Those players could, if the boycott were implemented, participate only in the medical evaluations of the game. combined. They would perform the typical exercises of the combined during their individual pro days, instead of indianapolis.

On Sunday, the NFLPA issued a memo to player agents in support of the idea of ​​skipping the combinedan event they described as “outdated“and whose existence, the guild has long opposed.

Agents for the prospects facilitate the players, at their own resources, with coaches, nutritionists, and other specialists as part of their preparation for the week’s grueling event, where they are measured, weighed, interviewed, and put through various exercises. Agents have objected to recent changes that have moved some exercises to primetime television, and compressed the time players have to finish everything in indie.

In particular, agents balked at the idea of ​​a bubble that would prevent players from interacting with some of the key people tasked with making sure they’re at their best for game week. combined. A source close to the situation said the nutrition aspect was the most worrying, given that many of the prospects are trying to reach certain weights in time for the combinedand that effort could be negated by the league’s last-minute decision to become the sole caterer for players at the event.

Discussions remained in progress on Monday in an effort to reach a compromise, which was reached. The event is scheduled to start on March 1st, and would last until March 7th.