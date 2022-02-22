“A true work of art of nature”: they discover that a rare bacterium developed its own photosynthesis system

The structure of the bacterium serves as a funnel through which light energy absorbed at the periphery passes to the center, where it is converted into metabolic energy.

An international team of scientists has discovered that an unusual bacterium recovered from a freshwater lake in the gobi desert had developed its own photosynthesis system, according to their study published on February 16 in Science Advances.

Although there are different bacteria capable of using photons from sunlight as a source of energy, the scientists emphasize that the sample found is the first phototrophic bacterium of the phylum Gemmatimonadetes.

According to the researchers, the bacterium developed genes related to photosynthesis through a horizontal gene transfer distant from an ancient phototrophic proteobacteria, which is an unusual process for a non-phototrophic organism. The study authors note that this discovery could offer key insights into the evolution of photosynthesis in general.

The composition of the bacterium, which represents a highly stable complex, favors the process of photosynthesis and has 178 pigments into 80 protein subunits arranged in the form of two concentric rings around a reaction center that transforms energy. Since the pigments in the outer ring have higher energy than the pigments in the center, the structure of the bacterium serves as a funnel through which the energy absorbed at the periphery passes to the center, where it is converted into metabolic energy.

“The architecture of the complex is very elegant. A true work of art of nature,” said Michal Koblizek of the Institute of Microbiology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. “It not only has good structural stability, but also perfect light-capturing efficiency,” he detailed.