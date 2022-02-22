A Roblox shooter goes viral thanks to its realistic graphics

Roblox is about to receive a game that could challenge its “E” rating. It has weapons, violence, realistic textures and blood splattered screens to indicate when you’re going to be killed, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen on the platform.

It’s called Frontlines, and it’s a military-style shooter made in Roblox. The game seems to share much of its DNA with popular shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, and its trailer reveals a team duel format. Although everyone wears a Roblox avatar, Frontlines strays from the cartoon aesthetic of Roblox with realistic-looking weapons, sound effects, and terrain.

The game comes courtesy of Studio Maximillian, who have been teasing Frontlines on social media for a couple of weeks now. First it was just screenshots of the levels, but more recently a short gameplay video. It looks pretty basic, with players being able to run and shoot, a radar in the top left, and the killcam to show players that you’ve killed them, but it’s still so much more than anything we’ve seen in Roblox.

Roblox is a massive platform with over 45 million daily users and almost $2 billion in annual revenue in 2021 alone. Most of that revenue is generated by users creating content to add to the Roblox platform. At that size, you can have entire studios that do nothing but make games for Roblox, like Studio Maximillian.