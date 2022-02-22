a renowned international actress of 24 years!

Just a few months ago Elon Musk and singer Grimes confirmed their separation. However, it seems that the founder of Tesla He has taken that “king dead, king on” very seriously and he already has a new partner. Or at least that is what the latest photographs published by ‘Hollywood Life’.

In them, you can see the billionaire going down the stairs of his private plane in the company of a young woman, whose face is surely very familiar to some. And it is about the renowned actress Natasha Bassett.





The Australian has 24 years (26 less than the South African tycoon) and is currently immersed in the filming of the elvis presley movie, which will star alongside Tom Hanks.

Natasha is one of the most famous actresses in her native country after playing Britney Spears in his autobiographical film. In addition, she has worked in others like Caesar, along with George Clooney or Scarlett Johansson.